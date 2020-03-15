Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olav A. Vingsnes. View Sign In Memoriam

Remembered with love for his quick wit, good humour and bright smile. Olav immigrated to Canada from Norway in 1957 and spent the majority of his working life in the fishing industry. He enjoyed being active and physically fit; he was fashion conscious and creative; he was a fabulous cook and an immaculate housekeeper.



He created many works of art that include model ship building, paintings and needlepoints that will be cherished by his immediate family members: Arnold, Elin, Monica, Elisabeth, Katherine, Lexia, Kristen, Tom, Samantha, Adrian, Rory and Miles. We miss you dad, Olav, grandpa, great grandpa - but know you are in good hands with Anita -Till we meet again!



The family thanks the staff at Courtyard Gardens, Richmond Palliative Care and Laurel Place Hospice for their kind compassionate care.

