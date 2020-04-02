Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Emily Kern. View Sign Obituary





Before raising her family in Richmond, mom was a registered nurse, a graduate of St. Paul's in Vancouver. Mom was a fierce community advocate for recreation supports in Richmond, a dedicated community volunteer, proud co-founder of SOS Treasure Cottage in Steveston, and a long-term parishioner at St. Joseph's the Worker. Mom enjoyed the timeless arts of knitting and crocheting. She loved her garden, and most importantly, enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her cozy home.



Mom taught us the importance of education and hard work. Home and family were her strength and stay, and she unfailingly gave us support, encouragement, and unconditional love.



Private prayers held at St. Joseph's the Worker Parish on March 24. Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's memory to the SOS Children's Village (

With a strong faith that guided her through life, our precious Mom went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ to her eternal home on Tuesday, March 17. On Saint Patrick's Day, she was forever reunited with the love of her life, Sydney (2016). Mom is survived by her four children, Laurie Schultz (Barry), Valerie Brady, Michael, and Colleen Burnyeat (Bill); six grandchildren, Elijah Schultz (Jessica), Emily Rolfe (Kyle), Brian Brady (Kelly), Cavan Brady, Shannon Silvanovich (Mark), and Michael Burnyeat; three precious great-grandchildren, Madeline, Hal, and Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.Before raising her family in Richmond, mom was a registered nurse, a graduate of St. Paul's in Vancouver. Mom was a fierce community advocate for recreation supports in Richmond, a dedicated community volunteer, proud co-founder of SOS Treasure Cottage in Steveston, and a long-term parishioner at St. Joseph's the Worker. Mom enjoyed the timeless arts of knitting and crocheting. She loved her garden, and most importantly, enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her cozy home.Mom taught us the importance of education and hard work. Home and family were her strength and stay, and she unfailingly gave us support, encouragement, and unconditional love.Private prayers held at St. Joseph's the Worker Parish on March 24. Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's memory to the SOS Children's Village ( www.sosbc.org ). Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 2 to May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close