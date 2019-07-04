With broken hearts, the family of Patricia Nejedly announces her passing on June 22, 2019, after her long and very courageous battle with cancer. Patsy will always be lovingly remembered by her son, Bradley Richey; brothers, Robert and Mark; sisters, Sherry and Gay; nieces, Denise, Cori, Erin, Heather, and Raeann; and her nephews, Jordan and Carlin. Patsy touched many lives with her positive spirit and will be missed by those who knew her.
Published in The Richmond News from July 4 to Aug. 2, 2019