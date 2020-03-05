Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick VanHest. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Beach Club Resort Parksville , BC View Map Obituary

VAN HEST, Patrick Peter Patrick Peter Van Hest: Horticulturalist, Business Owner, avid film enthusiast, expert in anything and everything, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2020 in Parksville, BC at the age of 61. Eldest son of the Van Hest family of Art Knapp fame, Pat was a legend of a man. He knew the latin name of any plant, was a master of trivia, was always there to help with any garden related question and was a classic stubborn Dutch man who would (so he thought) win every argument. Pat was known for his big story-telling, his love of soccer, golf, and his infectious smile. He was always up for a great party with any friends! Born in Vancouver, BC, Pat worked in the family business, Art Knapp Plantland, starting at age 15. He eventually moved over to Vancouver Island in 1992 with his family to build and open their Nanaimo location. Pat was an "islander" for almost 30 years and loved the pace and beauty of the place. Pat is survived by the pride and joy of his life, his three children: Natalie (Dermot), Jeffrey, Brady (Caitlyn) and his new grandson Leo. Also by his mother Elisabeth, and his brother Tim (Kelli-Ann). Pat was predeceased by his father Frank, and brothers Big R and Woody. He will be missed by all his friends and family: his old Steveston buddies, his friends at the Buck and everyone's lives he touched in his short 61 years. A small Celebration of Life will be held in Pat's memory at 2pm on March 7, 2020 at the Beach Club Resort, Parksville BC.





