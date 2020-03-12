Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Emil LECLAIRE. View Sign Service Information Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd. 235 Commercial Drive Vancouver , BC V5L 4X1 (604)-738-0006 Obituary

LECLAIRE, Paul Emil May 17, 1938 - March 7, 2020 After a year long battle with recurring leukaemia, Dad passed away peacefully at Richmond Lions Manor. We would like to thank the staff for their kindness and excellent care. Dad is survived by his partner Eleanor Neuman, his daughter Paula Pinter, son-in-law Les and grandson Patrick. Also his step-children David (Jen) and Leanne Neuman, son Gregory Leclaire of Edmonton and his brother Norm Leclaire of Lethbridge. Dad had a lifelong love of playing football, starting with his days at Vancouver College (1957), through University; then onto refereeing for high school, university and CFL games. He is proud to have received a contract to play with the BC Lions. He also enjoyed coaching football at Hugh Boyd Secondary. Many years were spent volunteering for the Steveston Community Branch Office of the R.C.M.P. Road trips and cruise vacations were also on the cards. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his grandson and his two step-grand-daughters, Leoni and Fiona Neuman. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 1:30 pm, in the Chapel of the Gardens of Gethsemani, 15800 - 32nd Avenue, Surrey, with interment to follow. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006





After a year long battle with recurring leukaemia, Dad passed away peacefully at Richmond Lions Manor. We would like to thank the staff for their kindness and excellent care. Dad is survived by his partner Eleanor Neuman, his daughter Paula Pinter, son-in-law Les and grandson Patrick. Also his step-children David (Jen) and Leanne Neuman, son Gregory Leclaire of Edmonton and his brother Norm Leclaire of Lethbridge. Dad had a lifelong love of playing football, starting with his days at Vancouver College (1957), through University; then onto refereeing for high school, university and CFL games. He is proud to have received a contract to play with the BC Lions. He also enjoyed coaching football at Hugh Boyd Secondary. Many years were spent volunteering for the Steveston Community Branch Office of the R.C.M.P. Road trips and cruise vacations were also on the cards. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his grandson and his two step-grand-daughters, Leoni and Fiona Neuman. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 1:30 pm, in the Chapel of the Gardens of Gethsemani, 15800 - 32nd Avenue, Surrey, with interment to follow. Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close