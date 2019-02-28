Pauline Bourgeois (March 07, 1936 - January 30, 2019)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Mae Bourgeois on January 30, 2019.

Predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 2001, she leaves behind her daughter, Therese (Michael); sons, Gary (Annette), Scott (Alison), and Jeff (Sharon); and grandchildren, Anthony, Lauren, and Emma.

Special thanks to Dr. David Hsia, the staff at St. Paul's Hospital, and the staff at the Richmond Dialysis Clinic.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on March 9, 2019, from 1 - 4 pm at Rivers End Co-op Hall, located at 4080 Garry Street, Richmond.
Published in The Richmond News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
