Yvonne passed peacefully on March 22nd at Courtyard Gardens in Richmond, BC.



Born on the Finley family homestead in Zealandia, Saskatchewan, grew up in Luseland, Saskatchewan, and moved to Vancouver, BC, in 1943, where she married her "school days sweetheart", Elmer Meier.



Predeceased by Elmer in 2010, Yvonne is survived by her loving family including son, Trevor (Jean); daughter, Letitia (Tish) (Richard); grandchildren, Carey (Michael), Pamela, Kimberly (Amar), and Christopher (Jessalyn); and her six great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, May 11th, 2019, at The Richmond Curling Club, located at 5540 Hollybridge Way, in Richmond, BC.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.

