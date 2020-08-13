1/1
Peter B. Tuck
March 28, 1925 - August 02, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart we announce that Peter ('Pa') passed away peacefully at 95 in Richmond, BC. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara, daughters Lizbeth (Bill) and Bridget, grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Laura, Sarah, and five great-grandchildren. Born in England, Pa spent time in the British Navy before establishing a successful building and decorating business. He and Barbara immigrated to Canada in 1991. Pa will be remembered for his passion for soccer and cricket, colourful storytelling, joy of gardening and woodworking, and love of the sea. At 6'4 he was a big man with an even bigger heart. A special thanks to the amazing staff at Richmond Hospital and Minoru Residence for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Richmond General Hospital are greatly appreciated. Celebration of life to occur at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved