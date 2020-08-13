It is with a heavy heart we announce that Peter ('Pa') passed away peacefully at 95 in Richmond, BC. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara, daughters Lizbeth (Bill) and Bridget, grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Laura, Sarah, and five great-grandchildren. Born in England, Pa spent time in the British Navy before establishing a successful building and decorating business. He and Barbara immigrated to Canada in 1991. Pa will be remembered for his passion for soccer and cricket, colourful storytelling, joy of gardening and woodworking, and love of the sea. At 6'4 he was a big man with an even bigger heart. A special thanks to the amazing staff at Richmond Hospital and Minoru Residence for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Richmond General Hospital are greatly appreciated. Celebration of life to occur at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store