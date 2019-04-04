Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter P. KALMAKOFF. View Sign

Peter left us suddenly on January 12, 2019 on a wintry day. He was born on a snowy day on December 1, 1956. Peter is a son to Pete W. Kalmakoff and Mable Kalmakoff (nee Kabatoff). Peter is the fourth child born to our mom and dad. Peter is survived by older brother Frankie and family, youngest sister Stephanie and family, older sister Polly and family, and eldest sister Margaret and family, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and one uncle. Predeceased by mom Mable in 1997, and dad Pete in 1998. Peter spent his last years in Richmond surrounded by a special circle of friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. May Peter rest in God's Heavenly Kingdom. Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

