Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip DUNHAM. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

DUNHAM, Philip On March 1st, 2020, our son and brother Philip passed away. He was 33 years old. Despite being burdened with the difficulties of Prader-Willi Syndrome, Phil lived a happy and independent life during his time with us. Phil had a love for many things, including animals, reading, music, and movies but he may have been at his happiest when cheering on either the Vancouver Canucks or BC Lions. Phil taught us the importance of standing by the ones we love, and seeing the best in people regardless of the situation. Most importantly, Phil taught us to appreciate the little things in life. Phil died due to complications from diabetes. A special thanks to Philip's friends for their love and support including Marie, Graham, Connie and Matthew. The service for Phil, will be a private family function. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to take a moment and reflect on your memories of Phil and the challenges he faced. Rest in Peace Phil. You are loved and will be missed. Andrew & Cheryl Greg, Kelbree & their daughter Shae Mike & Rachel Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







On March 1st, 2020, our son and brother Philip passed away. He was 33 years old. Despite being burdened with the difficulties of Prader-Willi Syndrome, Phil lived a happy and independent life during his time with us. Phil had a love for many things, including animals, reading, music, and movies but he may have been at his happiest when cheering on either the Vancouver Canucks or BC Lions. Phil taught us the importance of standing by the ones we love, and seeing the best in people regardless of the situation. Most importantly, Phil taught us to appreciate the little things in life. Phil died due to complications from diabetes. A special thanks to Philip's friends for their love and support including Marie, Graham, Connie and Matthew. The service for Phil, will be a private family function. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to take a moment and reflect on your memories of Phil and the challenges he faced.Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close