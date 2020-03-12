DUNHAM, Philip On March 1st, 2020, our son and brother Philip passed away. He was 33 years old. Despite being burdened with the difficulties of Prader-Willi Syndrome, Phil lived a happy and independent life during his time with us. Phil had a love for many things, including animals, reading, music, and movies but he may have been at his happiest when cheering on either the Vancouver Canucks or BC Lions. Phil taught us the importance of standing by the ones we love, and seeing the best in people regardless of the situation. Most importantly, Phil taught us to appreciate the little things in life. Phil died due to complications from diabetes. A special thanks to Philip's friends for their love and support including Marie, Graham, Connie and Matthew. The service for Phil, will be a private family function. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to take a moment and reflect on your memories of Phil and the challenges he faced. Rest in Peace Phil. You are loved and will be missed. Andrew & Cheryl Greg, Kelbree & their daughter Shae Mike & Rachel Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020