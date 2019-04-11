Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phuong (Ngo) Tran. View Sign

Phuong Tran (née Ngo), age 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Vancouver General Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 8, 1952 in Saigon, Vietnam to Quan Hong and Anh Truong Ngo. Excelling in academics, she was accepted into the Faculty of Horticulture at National Chiba University in Japan, where she met and married her husband Chan Hung (Stephen) Tran. Together, they immigrated to Vancouver, Canada in 1981 and raised three children. Phuong loved to travel and, with Stephen, visited over 20 countries. We will fondly remember her love of painting with Chinese watercolours, experiencing different cuisines, and tending to her beautiful garden. She will be greatly missed for her infectious smile and continuous strength. She is predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; her three children, Karen (Roy), Jessalynn, and Alvin (Jared); her two grandsons, Elliott and Gabriel; and her seven siblings. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Valley View Funeral Home & Cemetery at 10 o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Association of B.C. to further research.



