Ralph passed away peacefully at Richmond Hospital on February 27, 2019. During his last days, he was surrounded by family and friends. He is predeceased by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathie; his sisters, Barb and Bev; his children, Troy, Joleen, Richelle, Tammy, Chelsea, and Danielle; and his seven grandchildren, as well as a community of loving family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 PM at the Army Navy & Air Force Veteran's Legion, #105, 11900 No. 1 Road, Richmond.

Ralph passed away peacefully at Richmond Hospital on February 27, 2019. During his last days, he was surrounded by family and friends. He is predeceased by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathie; his sisters, Barb and Bev; his children, Troy, Joleen, Richelle, Tammy, Chelsea, and Danielle; and his seven grandchildren, as well as a community of loving family and friends.A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 PM at the Army Navy & Air Force Veteran's Legion, #105, 11900 No. 1 Road, Richmond. Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019

