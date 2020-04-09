Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Davison. View Sign Obituary

Ray Davison, 97, slipped away quietly in his sleep at home. This announcement comes with much sadness as we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.



Ray was born on May 17, 1922, in Victoria, British Columbia. After serving in the Army during WWII, Ray met his wife, Catherine, and they married in 1950. Ray worked as a teacher in Victoria and retired in 1986, when he and his wife moved to Richmond, BC. His family paid this tribute to him, "Ray (Dad) was a gentle, solid presence in our life and he will be sorely missed."



He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Catherine Davison; five of his six children, Drina (Deceased), Ray (Maria), Patti (Ken), Barry, Barbara (Neil), and Brodie; grandchildren, Aaron, Chela, Zoe, and Clara; great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Maple, Wilder, and Onyx; and many nieces and nephews.



In view of the current world situation, and in accordance with his wishes, there is no service planned for Ray.

