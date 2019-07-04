MORIN, Réjane Nathalie (née Callarec) Réjane passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 in Vancouver. Réjane was born in Laurier MB in 1927 to parents Marie Sainte Gallais and Jean Yves Callarec. Réjane is survived by her six children, Patrice, Claude, Joanne, Eliane, Michelle and Annette; their father Louis Morin and their spouses. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, 8 July 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery, 5455 Fraser Street in Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Richmond News from July 4 to July 5, 2019