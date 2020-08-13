GREGORY, Robert Benjamin April 17, 1937- August 5, 2020
Bob, the kind of guy who would bring a rocket launcher to the dinner table, left us on August 5 in Richmond, BC. Bob was born in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), ON, and moved to Victoria, BC to join the RCN at the age of 17. A total trooper, he was voluntold to replace a blind date who came down with appendicitis, and that's how he met his soon-to-be wife, Kay. Bob and Kay married April 1958 in Qualicum Beach, BC. Bob graduated with a bachelor's degree in physics and worked in the early days as a computer programmer. A master storyteller with a gift for embellishment, he applied that talent and became a high school science teacher at Steveston Secondary. Bob introduced the computer science program to the Richmond School District. A creative person, he had many passions including militaria, code-breaking, Italian culture, music, minerology, jewelry making, playing bridge, and jokes you wouldn't tell your mother. He is sorely missed by Kay, his sons Nathan and Adrian, and his daughter-in-law Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Food Bank, or the Vancouver Island Military Museum. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com
Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268