HARRISON, Robert Edward November 11, 1941 - March 4, 2019 Bob was predeceased by his parents, Dr. William Elliott Harrison and Freda Alberta Harrison. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Katie Harrison, his son, Matthew Harrison, his sister, Suzanne (Dan) Summerfield, and a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bob was born in the Vancouver area, which he loved, where he lived his whole life. Bob spoke fondly of his time working as an Orderly at VGH while taking flying lessons before becoming a pilot with Air Canada. He worked with Air Canada for 26 years before his retirement, and often reminisced of his travels. Bob was very passionate about youth soccer, becoming involved in its promotion and administration when his son started playing. He was very involved for 20 years in local soccer clubs, primarily North Richmond Soccer Club and Richmond Youth Soccer Association, acting as coach, president, and on the discipline committee among other roles. Bob will be remembered for his sense of fairness, his generous and gregarious spirit, and his love of comedy, gadgets, and sweets. Bob loved to talk to everyone, and will be remembered for his ability to make those around him feel at ease. The Harrison family would like to thank the staff that cared for Bob at Richmond Hospital and Delta View Care Facility. There will be a memorial at Shaughnessy Heights United Church (1550 West 33rd Avenue, Vancouver) on March 16th at 1pm, officiated by Rev. Dr. Sally Harris. Following the service, there will be an informal lunch at Bob's home. Condolences may be offered at







5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

604-946-6040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

