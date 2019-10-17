Bob passed away at Irene Thomas Hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bob fought cancer with such grace and dignity and was an inspiration to many. His motto was to always be positive and smiling.
Bob worked as Deputy and Chief Building Official for the City of Richmond for 21 years. He also worked for Polygon Homes as Senior Vice President for 11 years. Bob loved fishing and camping with his friends but mostly cherished his time at Black Mountain Ranch. He will be greatly missed by Jackie, his wife of 51 years; sons, Colin (Jenn) and Matthew (Jessica); and his grandchildren, Lucas and Leona. Many thanks to Dr. Yun and the nurses at Richmond General Cancer Clinic.
No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospice Society may be made.
Published in The Richmond News from Oct. 17 to Nov. 15, 2019