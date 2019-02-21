Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) YOUNG. View Sign

YOUNG, Robert (Bob) Kemp Bob passed away peacefully in Richmond Hospital on January 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley, son Robert (Debi), daughter Brenda (Robb) Fergusson, grandchildren Catherine, Jennifer, Kim, and Robert, great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Marcus and Paisley, siblings Joy Dawson and Shirley Stoetzel, in-laws Addie Young, Ken (Evelyn) and Bill (Janis) Miller plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Margaret and siblings Reg, Lawrence, Jack, Margaret, Doris and Ken. Bob and Shirley raised their children in numerous locations across Canada during his active service in the Royal Canadian Air Force. After retirement from the RCAF, he served as a civilian member of the RCMP. He was a life member of Steveston ANAF Unit 284. He was a past-president of Unit 284 as well as BC Command. He appreciated and valued all the friendships he made. He also enjoyed his curling, golf games and Thursday pool. A Celebration of Life will be held at Richmond Funeral Home on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice in memory of Bob would be appreciated. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748









www.RichmondFuneral.ca Funeral Home Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond

8420 CAMBIE ROAD

Richmond , BC V6X 1K1

(604) 273-3748 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Richmond News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019

