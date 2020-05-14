GRESKO, Robin Robin Gresko, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents Victor and Irene and his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, daughter Genevieve (Brad), son Brian (Misty), grandchildren Holly, Madeleine and Charlotte, sister Connie (Glen) and sisters-in-law Karen and Suzanne, as well as nieces and nephews. Rob grew up in the Sapperton neighbourhood of New Westminster. He attended Sir Richard McBride Elementary, Vincent Massey and Lester Pearson Secondary Schools and played clarinet in the school bands. He studied at the University of B.C., then began a thirty-five-year career with the Richmond School District, teaching Science and Biology at Cambie, London and McNair secondary schools. He supported many extra-curricular activities and volunteered to coach girls' softball. He also organized recycling at McNair that provided funding for student programs at the school. After retirement he served as a judge for the Greater Vancouver Regional Science Fair at UBC. In 1970 Rob married Jacqueline Kennedy. They spent summers traveling, driving across Canada and touring Europe by train. By 1973 they made their home in Richmond. Rob was a devoted husband and father helping out with their children's activities, from swimming, soccer, Guides and Scouts to French-Immersion school exchanges. At home he developed a passion for gardening. In the late 1980s he took up running and won medals at 10 km runs. Rob delighted in taking the family on road trips across western Canada and the western United States, and on Hawaiian vacations. After retirement he and Jacqueline traveled abroad - the highlight being their trip to Australia. They moved to South Surrey and joined both the Surrey Historical Society and the Darts Hill Garden Society. Rob volunteered for the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. He was always willing to help wherever there was a need - family, neighbours, and the community. He treasured the fellowship and friendships of the Royal Canadian Legion in White Rock. Rob will be remembered by all as someone who loved his family, especially his grandchildren, made fantastic perogies, helped neighbours and shared jokes. Our family would like to thank the amazing and caring staff of the Royal Columbian Hospital ICU unit for the care they gave Rob over the last weeks of his life. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us with prayers and wishes, and also with stories. There will be a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation at https://rchfoundation.com/contact-us/ Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881
Published in Richmond News from May 14 to May 16, 2020.