With heavy hearts, we share the sad news of Ron's passing. He was born beside the water in Ocean Falls and passed away just after a morning of fishing off the shores of Nanoose Bay.



He leaves behind his wife, Janice (nee Hartley); two daughters, Alyssa and Richelle; his mom, Hazel; five siblings, Richard (Rita), Kathi (Kirby Dawson), Janet (Valden Burgart), Stewart (Sharon), and Scott; many nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Dave Hartley (Best Friends); step-children, Morgan (Shannon), Priya (Dan), and Harlunn (Alisha); and grandchildren. Predeceased by his dad, Lloyd, and sister, Karen (Ron Emerson).



Ron enjoyed a lifetime of fishing and hunting. He had a special soft spot for teaching children about the wonders of nature and fishing. Fittingly, he had a thirty-year career with the Canadian Coast Guard in Prince Rupert and French Creek where he was a very well respected seaman. His kind and thoughtful nature touched so many lives, Ron will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



By request, there will be a quiet gathering in Nanoose Bay in August, and a future date in Prince Rupert.

