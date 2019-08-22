With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Ron, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Survived by his children, Debbie (Dan), Mike (Lisa), and Gail (Arry); brother, Sunny (Doreen); many grandchildren; and a vast number of friends.
Ron will be remembered for his love of life and laughter, and his true gift of the gab. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honour on Saturday, August 24, between 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Cranley Place, 2141 Cranley Drive, Surrey, BC.
Published in The Richmond News from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20, 2019