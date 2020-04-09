Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald William SCHELL. View Sign Service Information Valleyview Funeral Home 14660 72nd Avenue Surrey , BC V3S 2E7 Obituary

SCHELL, Ronald William It is with broken hearts to announce the passing of Ronald William Schell born December 29, 1961, who passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with his family by his side. Ron Schell was a loving and proud father of Christina and Jacob, husband of Charlotte, son of Jackie and George, brother of Dan, Terry (Darla), a brother in law, an uncle and friend to many. He was a brilliant and resilient man who pursued his passion and chased his dreams. He was a talented and a well known lacrosse and football player, coach and referee. He loved all sports with so much passion and dedication. Ron loved travelling, kayaking, exploring and reading. If he had a mission or a goal, he would chase it! Ron started his career as a teacher in 1985 with the Nisga'a School District, moving on to the Sooke School District, and in 1987 moved to the Surrey School District. Ron was an amazing teacher and integration teacher for 35 dedicated years. He taught all grades, as well as drama and sports. He found his strengths and passion working with children with autism and developmental disabilities. Ron was very passionate about helping others, and he impacted many lives around him. He was looking forward to retirement and was working hard to establish his business to continue helping those in need. We are all so incredibly proud of him. He will be missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we are all able to connect. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canucks Autism Network 'in memory' of Ron through





