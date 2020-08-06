ING, Dr. Rosalyn 26 August 1938 - 23 July 2020
Dr. N. Rosalyn Ing died from stroke on 23 July 2020 in the Vancouver General Hospital. She had her loving husband and two granddaughters by her side. An Elder of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba, Dr. Ing will be remembered for her life-long work for social justice, her significant contributions to excellence in education for Indigenous people in Canada, and for her enduring love for family and friends. She was born in The Pas, Manitoba to Elizabeth Jane and John Young, a former Chief who instilled the value of education in all 16 of his children. Before moving into an educational career, Dr. Ing served with the Royal Canadian Air Force as a Fighter Control Operator between 1957-1960 where she met her husband George. After a brief courtship, they married in 1960, and Rosalyn left the Air Force to focus on her young family. After lovingly raising her two sons Greg and Ted, she returned to higher education at the age of 48. At the University of British Columbia (UBC), she earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree in 1988; a Master of Education degree in Administration/Leadership in 1990; and a PhD in Educational Studies in 2001. A survivor of the Canadian Residential School System herself, her master's and doctoral research focused on the inter-generational trauma Indigenous people experienced at the Indian residential schools. This research was among the first to examine the long-term effects of this colonial education and various types of abuse experienced by Indigenous people. She continued to be a part of the push first for acknowledgement and then for reconciliation for this dark period in Canada's history and its ongoing effects, and played a supportive part in many of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Sharing Circles across Canada. Rosalyn firmly believed in encouraging Indigenous people to strengthen ourselves and our communities through education. She taught for several years at the Native Education College in Vancouver before moving to UBC as Coordinator of the First Nations Health Careers in 1994, where she remained until she retired in 2003. At UBC, Dr. Ing worked with academic units in the health professions to increase the numbers of Indigenous students through summer high school youth programs. By educating faculty and staff about Indigenous historical issues she ensured they became more respectful and responsive to the needs and interests of Indigenous students and their communities. The learning opportunities she created for Indigenous students and the relationships she nurtured with many BC Indigenous communities and organisations meant that their perspectives became central to university decision-making. As a result of Dr. Ing's efforts, many Indigenous people have enrolled in and have completed careers in the health field, and she proudly made a point to attend the graduation ceremony for every student that she helped through these programmes. As a Cree Elder, she took it as her sacred duty to mentor and inspire many young people throughout her life, empowering them first to understand and then to achieve their potential. After retirement, she volunteered as a community member and Elder on various educational committees for K-12 and post-secondary education; to mentor numerous Indigenous undergraduate and graduate students; and to challenge societal inequity and racism. In 2012, Dr. Ing received the Queen's Jubilee Diamond medal for her exemplary work in Indigenous education and community contributions. Family was always priority in Rosalyn's life. She was the Matriarch of her extended family, full of kindness and compassion, and readily welcomed many into her family circle. Earlier this year, Roz and George celebrated 60 happy years of marriage. Roz had an infectious passion for life: she loved learning, reading, art, music, and travelling, and looked forward to sharing her adventures with those close to her, always sending around photos and descriptions of her frequent travel with George. She took great pride in the achievements of her sons Greg and Ted, and those of Ted's husband Sascha. Her granddaughters Nimkish and Aisha were her joy, and she looked forward to amazing futures for both of them. Rosalyn led by example. She lived a life full of grace, compassion and love, and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Dr. N. Rosalyn Ing is survived by her husband George, son Ted, Sascha, two granddaughters Nimkish and Aisha, three brothers and five sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Rosalyn was cremated on 28, July 2020. A memorial service will be held when possible. Donations can be made to the Khot-La-Cha Award which assists Indigenous UBC students who are working with or are guided by Indigenous Elders in their studies. Awards Development, 500-5950 University Boulevard, Vancouver, BC, V6T 1Z3
