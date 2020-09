Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Rosemary Cloutier, January 7, 1940, to September 13, 2020



She passed from this life peacefully in her sleep, her long and difficult journey on this earth has come to an end.



She is survived by her three children, Arthur Cloutier, Annie Cloutier-Ross, and Anthony Cloutier; her grandchildren, Karl Cloutier, Jade Newbury, and Kage Newbury; and countless friends.



