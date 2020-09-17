1/1
Roy D. McBrien
April 10, 1950 - June 26, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Roy at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. He leaves behind his loving wife, Katherine (Wojcihowicz); his sisters, Colene (Randy) Hancott, and Darlene Fraser; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. Roy was predeceased by his brother, Ron; and parents, Roy and Lorna.

Roy was born in Ontario and lived there until his mid-twenties, when he could no longer resist the call of the West Coast. Roy met Katherine at a dance on Mayne Island in 1984, and they married in 1991. Early in his working career, Roy learned all aspects of the sign business, and with this knowledge and an entrepreneurial spirit, he established McBrien Sign Services Ltd. - a successful company he operated for over 30 years in Richmond and Chilliwack. After retiring in 2013, Roy and Katherine moved to Campbell River where they enjoyed their favourite pastimes, including boating, fishing, and long drives, as well as the beautiful view from their home.

Donations in memory of Roy may be made to Vasculitis Foundation Canada or to a cause of your choice.

Published in Richmond News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
