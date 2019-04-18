Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Doreen (Tait) WAKARYK. View Sign

WAKARYK, Sadie Doreen (Tait) October 13, 1926 - March 24, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Sadie in Richmond, B.C. on March 24, 2019. Sadie was born in Richmond on October 13, 1926 to Alex and Sarah Tait - one of the original pioneering families. Sadie was predeceased by her husband Dan in 1995 and her daughter Linda in 2018. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her daughters Sharon Goshko (Gary), Gail Paterson (Doug), Danene Bergunder, her grandchildren Tarra, Ryan (Kim), Trevor, and Courtney and her great-grandchildren Jayden and Helaina and by her sister Del and many nieces and nephews. Sadie loved her family and friends. She will be remembered for her cooking, baking, but most of all for her sense of humour, kindness and thoughtfulness. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor nurses and care aids at Fraserview Care Lodge for their kindness and care during her short stay there. A service was held on April 10, 2019 at Ocean View Cemetery in Burnaby.





