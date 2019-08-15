SAM, SAMMY (SAMUEL) September 29, 1925 - August 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother, Sam. Sam was a long time resident of Richmond. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Lynne, Mimi Page (Glen), Gloria Park and brother, Jim (Irene) and families. He was Uncle Sam to Harold and Grante Goodwyn. Predeceased by sisters, Bev Hing and Helen Lee and nephew, Barry Hing. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ukrainian Community Hall, 5311 Francis Road, Richmond, B.C. on September 29, 2019 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.
Published in The Richmond News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019