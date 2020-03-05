Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra J. (Furlong) Lee. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our unforgettable Sandy on February 25, 2020 at the age of 66. She will be forever missed by her husband of 46 years, Ken; her son, David (Jenn); daughter Tracy (Mike); grandsons Ben, Owen and Lucas; sister Nancey (Noordin); brother Bob (Kathy); and many brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, family members, friends and colleagues. She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Mary Furlong.



Sandy was a long-time employee of The Bay at Richmond Centre, where she most recently worked as an associate in the jewellery department. While she loved her work and her friends there, her number one priority was her family. Her grandsons will remember that she made the best banana muffins and mashed potato volcanos, and how they loved playing rummy, Play-Doh, and going bowling together. She was a master gravy-maker with a crazy sense of humour, always doing special things for others and never wanting anything in return. Our Baboo.



The family has been tremendously touched by the support and condolences they have received over the last few days. They will be holding a private reception to share memories in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

