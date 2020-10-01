NARAYAN, Savitri 1934 - 2020
Daughter of Sam Lal, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, David Shiu Narayan, survived by her son Michael (Brenda), daughter Maureen, grandchildren Chris, Blair (Sylvea), Brady (Gift), Jaclyn (Sean), Scott, Tyler and great-grandchild Ace. Matriarch and founding member of the Vedic Cultural Society, Savitri will be sadly missed by her family and friends. For online condolences visit, www.valleyviewsurrey.ca
