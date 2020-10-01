1/
Savitri NARAYAN
1934 - 2020
NARAYAN, Savitri 1934 - 2020 Daughter of Sam Lal, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, David Shiu Narayan, survived by her son Michael (Brenda), daughter Maureen, grandchildren Chris, Blair (Sylvea), Brady (Gift), Jaclyn (Sean), Scott, Tyler and great-grandchild Ace. Matriarch and founding member of the Vedic Cultural Society, Savitri will be sadly missed by her family and friends. For online condolences visit, www.valleyviewsurrey.ca Valley View Funeral Home 604-596-8866




Published in Richmond News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley View - SURREY
14660 72 Ave
Surrey, BC V3S 2E7
(604) 596-8866
