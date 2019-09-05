Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Dorothy Lyth. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Sharon passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at the age of 73, after a courageous battle with cancer.



She will be greatly missed by her loving husband and best friend of 51 years, Frank; her son, Matthew Lyth (Carina); daughter, Cindy Fleming (Scott); her four beautiful grandchildren whom she adored, Emily, Sarah, Olivia, and Ryan; her parents, John and Audrey Hnatiuk; and her brothers, Wayne Hnatiuk and Dave Hnatiuk; along with many nieces, nephews, and their families.



Sharon will be remembered for her love of her family. She had a beautiful, kind heart and left a beautiful example for her children and grandchildren of what it is to be part of a strong, close-knit family.



There will be a Celebration of Life held at Richmond Funeral Home on September 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , BC Children's Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

