Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharron Anne Eshpeter. View Sign Obituary

Sharron Anne Eshpeter (née Bergquist) passed away from a stroke on January 20, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the age of 71. Ever the welcoming host, Sharron enjoyed her final Christmas season with family and friends. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and has now taken up residence in eternity.



Sharron is dearly missed by her sisters, Gwen Bergquist and Diane (Ken) Kurtenbach (née Bergquist); children, Jordan (Elizabeth Scott) Eshpeter, Travis (Jillian) Eshpeter, and Chelsey Eshpeter; grandchildren, Ava and Hudson Eshpeter; and her beloved dog, Halo. She was predeceased by her father, Arthur Bergquist; mother, Eleanor Bergquist (née Rose); stepmother, Alberta Bergquist; and dogs, Sebastien, C.J., and Boots.



Sharron was born on August 14, 1948, in Calgary, Alberta, to Arthur and Eleanor Bergquist. She graduated from Mount Royal College in Calgary, and spent her career in periodontics. She married Michael Eshpeter in Calgary on August 15, 1970, after which they moved to Vancouver and remained married for 29 years. Sharron loved raising her children; playing with her two grandchildren; going on adventures with her sisters; caring for her patients; hosting family, friends, and neighbours; puttering in her garden; snuggling her dogs; and, to keep her teeth white, sipping Starbucks coffee through a straw. She loved much and was very much loved.



The family wishes to thank the Stroke Prevention Clinic and Intensive Care Unit staff at Vancouver General Hospital for their professionalism and excellent care for Sharron.



A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 pm at Church on Five (10200 No. 5 Road, Richmond) with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sharron's life. In lieu of flowers, the family will collect donations at the service to dedicate a park bench in Sharron's memory.

Sharron Anne Eshpeter (née Bergquist) passed away from a stroke on January 20, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the age of 71. Ever the welcoming host, Sharron enjoyed her final Christmas season with family and friends. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and has now taken up residence in eternity.Sharron is dearly missed by her sisters, Gwen Bergquist and Diane (Ken) Kurtenbach (née Bergquist); children, Jordan (Elizabeth Scott) Eshpeter, Travis (Jillian) Eshpeter, and Chelsey Eshpeter; grandchildren, Ava and Hudson Eshpeter; and her beloved dog, Halo. She was predeceased by her father, Arthur Bergquist; mother, Eleanor Bergquist (née Rose); stepmother, Alberta Bergquist; and dogs, Sebastien, C.J., and Boots.Sharron was born on August 14, 1948, in Calgary, Alberta, to Arthur and Eleanor Bergquist. She graduated from Mount Royal College in Calgary, and spent her career in periodontics. She married Michael Eshpeter in Calgary on August 15, 1970, after which they moved to Vancouver and remained married for 29 years. Sharron loved raising her children; playing with her two grandchildren; going on adventures with her sisters; caring for her patients; hosting family, friends, and neighbours; puttering in her garden; snuggling her dogs; and, to keep her teeth white, sipping Starbucks coffee through a straw. She loved much and was very much loved.The family wishes to thank the Stroke Prevention Clinic and Intensive Care Unit staff at Vancouver General Hospital for their professionalism and excellent care for Sharron.A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 pm at Church on Five (10200 No. 5 Road, Richmond) with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sharron's life. In lieu of flowers, the family will collect donations at the service to dedicate a park bench in Sharron's memory. Published in The Richmond News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close