Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila SCHAAP. View Sign Obituary

SCHAAP, Sheila 1929 - 2019 Peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019, after a wonderful life filled with love and laughter. Loving wife of the late Dirk Schaap for 65 years, and dear mother and mother-in-law of Ken (pre-deceased in 2014) and Maggs, Don and PJ, Paul and Genie, and Cathy and Tim. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Matt, Jason, Chase, Derek, Krista, Colin, Hilary, Sarah and Doug. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at Gilmore Gardens (4088 Blundell Road, Richmond) from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31st. A family gathering will be held at their Georgian Bay cottage to celebrate the wonderful memories she left behind. Her zest for life, her amazing story-telling, and positive and never-say-never attitude will be profoundly missed. Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Hospital Foundation, 7000 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6X 1A2.





Peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019, after a wonderful life filled with love and laughter. Loving wife of the late Dirk Schaap for 65 years, and dear mother and mother-in-law of Ken (pre-deceased in 2014) and Maggs, Don and PJ, Paul and Genie, and Cathy and Tim. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Matt, Jason, Chase, Derek, Krista, Colin, Hilary, Sarah and Doug. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at Gilmore Gardens (4088 Blundell Road, Richmond) from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31st. A family gathering will be held at their Georgian Bay cottage to celebrate the wonderful memories she left behind. Her zest for life, her amazing story-telling, and positive and never-say-never attitude will be profoundly missed. Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Hospital Foundation, 7000 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6X 1A2. Published in The Richmond News from July 25 to July 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close