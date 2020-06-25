We are saddened to announce that after a 36 year battle with cancer, Shelley Stewart (1970-2020) succumbed to the disease this past Sunday.
Shelley loved her 25 year career at the Cineplex movie theatre meeting new people, hanging around with friends, and watching movies!
Shelley also enjoyed travelling with her good friends, Jai and Priya.
Shelley is survived by her mom, Chris, brothers, Kevin and Steven, nephews, Jacob and William, Uncle Mark, Uncle Steve (Cheryl), Uncle Lloyd (Christy), Uncle Chuck (Louise), and pets, Chloe and Lucky, plus many cousins, friends, and work acquaintances. Special thanks to Doctor Barbara Duncan and Oncologist K. Goddard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Society.
Published in Richmond News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.