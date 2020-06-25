Shelley Stewart
March 19, 1970 - June 14, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce that after a 36 year battle with cancer, Shelley Stewart (1970-2020) succumbed to the disease this past Sunday.

Shelley loved her 25 year career at the Cineplex movie theatre meeting new people, hanging around with friends, and watching movies!

Shelley also enjoyed travelling with her good friends, Jai and Priya.

Shelley is survived by her mom, Chris, brothers, Kevin and Steven, nephews, Jacob and William, Uncle Mark, Uncle Steve (Cheryl), Uncle Lloyd (Christy), Uncle Chuck (Louise), and pets, Chloe and Lucky, plus many cousins, friends, and work acquaintances. Special thanks to Doctor Barbara Duncan and Oncologist K. Goddard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved