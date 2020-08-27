It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Shirley Anne Parker on August 11, 2020, at the age of 84.



Shirley is survived by her children, Gary (Eleanor), Suzanne, and Jerremy (Melanie); sister-in-law, Martha Johnson; and cousins, Paula Gebott (Mark), Paul and John. Shirley is predeceased by her parents, Bert and Emma Johnson; grandmother, Emma Brown; and little brother, Robert Johnson.



The family would like to thank Sandy Merke for her help, kindness and friendship to Mom and the family during this difficult time. We would like to thank the residents at Steveston Anavets, she looked at them as her extended family. Thank you to Gene for all the help he gave Mom, and to Yvonne for helping Mom with her cat.



Shirley was a strong volunteer through the years with the Steveston Army and Navy unit 284 Ladies Auxiliary. Shirley was also a volunteer and a long-standing member of the Richmond Senior Centre, where she had strong friendships with staff and made many friends at the City of Richmond. We would like to thank Martin for his kindness to Mom which made Mom feel special every time she spoke with him.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Richmond Animal Protection Society (RAPS) would be gratefully accepted in honour of our Mother.



