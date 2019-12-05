Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley OLAFSSON. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

OLAFSSON, Shirley Shirley Olafsson (Gordon), passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 23rd, 2019 at the age of 92. Born April 10th, 1927 in Vancouver General Hospital, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry Gordon, who served in both World Wars, and Jean Gordon (Dawson), homemaker. She is pre-deceased by her husband Herbert, and brothers Jimmy and Norman. Jimmy was severely disabled and required extra care, which Shirley assisted with her entire life. She is survived by her children, David and Heather (Lorne), her sister Nancy (Reynolds), and her granddaughters Samantha (Loiselle) and Melissa (Loiselle). Shirley was born with a deformed foot, which did not allow her to run. Interested in sports, Shirley never let that stop her from competing. Teaching herself to high jump, Shirley qualified for the 1948 Olympics in London, England, where she finished 10th. Shirley also represented Canada at the 1950 British Empire Games in Auckland, New Zealand. Shirley's athletic successes were even more remarkable, when one considers that she had to jump and land on the same foot, which put her at a disadvantage to the rest of her competitors. After she retired from competition, Shirley remained active in the local sports scene, coaching and helping with a new generation of athletes. While scorekeeping for the Vancouver Men's basketball league, she noticed a strong handsome man on the court and her long love-affair with Herbie began. In 1960 they were married, bought a home in Richmond, and began raising their family together. In 2004 Shirley was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, an honour of which she was very proud. In 2008 Shirley travelled to Beijing, China, where she was honoured to be a part of the Olympic Torch relay. When the Olympics came to Vancouver in 2010, Shirley was again honoured to carry the Olympic Torch. Shirley was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. Special thanks are given to the management and staff of the West Shore Laylum care home in Ladner. At Shirley's request there will be no funeral. Condolences may be offered at







Shirley Olafsson (Gordon), passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 23rd, 2019 at the age of 92. Born April 10th, 1927 in Vancouver General Hospital, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry Gordon, who served in both World Wars, and Jean Gordon (Dawson), homemaker. She is pre-deceased by her husband Herbert, and brothers Jimmy and Norman. Jimmy was severely disabled and required extra care, which Shirley assisted with her entire life. She is survived by her children, David and Heather (Lorne), her sister Nancy (Reynolds), and her granddaughters Samantha (Loiselle) and Melissa (Loiselle). Shirley was born with a deformed foot, which did not allow her to run. Interested in sports, Shirley never let that stop her from competing. Teaching herself to high jump, Shirley qualified for the 1948 Olympics in London, England, where she finished 10th. Shirley also represented Canada at the 1950 British Empire Games in Auckland, New Zealand. Shirley's athletic successes were even more remarkable, when one considers that she had to jump and land on the same foot, which put her at a disadvantage to the rest of her competitors. After she retired from competition, Shirley remained active in the local sports scene, coaching and helping with a new generation of athletes. While scorekeeping for the Vancouver Men's basketball league, she noticed a strong handsome man on the court and her long love-affair with Herbie began. In 1960 they were married, bought a home in Richmond, and began raising their family together. In 2004 Shirley was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, an honour of which she was very proud. In 2008 Shirley travelled to Beijing, China, where she was honoured to be a part of the Olympic Torch relay. When the Olympics came to Vancouver in 2010, Shirley was again honoured to carry the Olympic Torch. Shirley was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. Special thanks are given to the management and staff of the West Shore Laylum care home in Ladner. At Shirley's request there will be no funeral. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close