OLAFSSON, Shirley Shirley Olafsson (Gordon), passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 23rd, 2019 at the age of 92. Born April 10th, 1927 in Vancouver General Hospital, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry Gordon, who served in both World Wars, and Jean Gordon (Dawson), homemaker. She is pre-deceased by her husband Herbert, and brothers Jimmy and Norman. Jimmy was severely disabled and required extra care, which Shirley assisted with her entire life. She is survived by her children, David and Heather (Lorne), her sister Nancy (Reynolds), and her granddaughters Samantha (Loiselle) and Melissa (Loiselle). Shirley was born with a deformed foot, which did not allow her to run. Interested in sports, Shirley never let that stop her from competing. Teaching herself to high jump, Shirley qualified for the 1948 Olympics in London, England, where she finished 10th. Shirley also represented Canada at the 1950 British Empire Games in Auckland, New Zealand. Shirley's athletic successes were even more remarkable, when one considers that she had to jump and land on the same foot, which put her at a disadvantage to the rest of her competitors. After she retired from competition, Shirley remained active in the local sports scene, coaching and helping with a new generation of athletes. While scorekeeping for the Vancouver Men's basketball league, she noticed a strong handsome man on the court and her long love-affair with Herbie began. In 1960 they were married, bought a home in Richmond, and began raising their family together. In 2004 Shirley was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, an honour of which she was very proud. In 2008 Shirley travelled to Beijing, China, where she was honoured to be a part of the Olympic Torch relay. When the Olympics came to Vancouver in 2010, Shirley was again honoured to carry the Olympic Torch. Shirley was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. Special thanks are given to the management and staff of the West Shore Laylum care home in Ladner. At Shirley's request there will be no funeral. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019