YOUNG, Shirley March 22, 1935 - August 29, 2020
Shirley Ann Alice Young (Miller) passed away peacefully at St. John Hospice. She is survived by son Robert (Debi) and daughter Brenda (Robb) Fergusson, granddaughters Jennifer Young, Catherine (Matt) Chang, Kim (Brent) Goldenberg, four great-grandchildren, and brothers Ken (Evelyn) and Bill (Janis) Miller. She was predeceased by husband Bob, sister Jean and grandson Rob. Shirley was born and raised in Pipestone, MB. She moved to Winnipeg and met a dashing young airman who swept her off her feet, married her and started a life together that would last almost 65 years. Their RCAF adventures crossed the country on bases from coast to coast until retirement in Comox. They later moved to Richmond for Bob's second career with the RCMP. After moving frequently their entire lives they spent more than 35 years putting down deep roots together in Richmond. Both Shirley and Bob were actively involved in Steveston ANAF 284, serving in multiple executive positions. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at St. John. A celebration of Shirley's life, will be held at a date to be announced. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca