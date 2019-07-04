Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Silvia Groenewegen. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Silvia after a courageous battle with cancer. Silvia was born in Leiden, Netherlands, and came to Canada with her parents, Anna and Arnold, in 1959. They moved to Richmond in 1960 where Silvia resided for the remainder of her life.



Silvia is predeceased by her mother, Anna, and aunt, Ria. Silvia is survived by her daughter, Chantelle (James); her beloved cats, Willow and Frankie; father, Arnold (Monica); sisters, Jane, Diana (Mark), and Rosemary; brothers, Leo (Shannon) and Arnie Jr. (Ronice); and many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews in both Canada and the Netherlands.



Silvia had been a long-serving employee of Vancouver Coastal Health, working at the Richmond Hospital in various roles. Most recently, Silvia became the Project Coordinator at the hospital and was highly involved in the planning of the new tower being built. Silvia loved her work and was highly thought of by her coworkers.



In her downtime, Silvia could be found spending time with family, playing board games, and enjoying good food. She also loved the outdoors. Her passions included gardening and walking in Steveston or Tsawwassen on a nice sunny day.



A celebration of life will be held at the West Richmond Community Centre, 9180 No. 1 Road, on July 7th, 2019, from 2 pm - 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

