SOCA, Oscar "Eduardo" It is with deepest of sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved father Oscar "Eduardo" Soca. Oscar died suddenly on May 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He was deeply, passionately, and completely loved by his many family members and friends. He leaves behind his wife Leah, his sisters Miriam (Tico), and Silvia; three daughters Samara (Heiko), Cibele (Shawn), Geraldine and step-sons Bryan and Chris; six grandchildren he absolutely adored: Mattias, Sierra, Celine, Julian, Charlotte and Violet as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister Susana (Milton). Oscar was born in Uruguay, South America. He came from a loving, close-knit family of Spanish-Italian descent. He immigrated to Canada along with his first wife Brigitte in 1969 who was pregnant at the time. They settled in Richmond and had three daughters. He worked hard and entered the field of construction building homes and becoming skilled in his trade due to his work ethic and meticulous eye for detail. 15 years ago, Oscar became a grandfather and would have three talented grandchildren whom he adored, to bless his life. He met Leah later in life and they soon fell in love, and married. He became a step-father to her two sons and grandfather to three more beautiful grandchildren. Oscar had many friends and loved to spend time with those he loved, especially his family. Wherever he was, laughter followed. Teasing, joking and good-natured nicknames were a guaranteed fixture of conversation. He loved to travel, to spend time in nature, listen to beautiful music, cook delicious homemade Italian meals and pursue his painting and photography. Nature held his heart and he would often walk outside amidst the trees, through gardens, or virtually anywhere and everywhere camera in hand hoping to catch sightings of birds and other creatures. Though heartbroken, we are honoured to have had this wonderful man in our lives and we are grateful for every single moment he shared with us. A Celebration of Life will be held at Minoru Chapel in Richmond on Friday, May 31, 2019. Doors open at 6:30pm. Service to begin at 7:00pm. If desired, please make donations to BC Children's Hospital or any children's charity in Oscar's name.





