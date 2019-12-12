Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sohan Singh Kirk. View Sign Obituary

Maia and Emmy's great-grandfather, Sohan Kirk, father to Surinder, Shinder, Robby, and Denny, passed away peacefully on December 6 at the age of 95.



Sohan emigrated from India to Vancouver in 1949 and resided in Richmond from 1968 onward. He worked full time in the lumber industry while maintaining many part-time jobs, including working for Milo Savkovic of Cherry Lane Farms, Joe Sitter of JS Nature Farms, and Ralph Fisher of Crestwood Farms.



In his retirement, wanting to stay busy, he made hanging baskets at Wong's Nursery and Lawrence Greenhouses. Not quite busy enough, he also started his own residential construction cleanup business. Sohan was a member of the Richmond River Club for many years. A well-respected man who worked hard and enjoyed life with his family and friends, he will be missed.



Special thanks to the staff at Paramed Home Health and Suncrest Retirement Community Care Centre in South Surrey.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2:00 pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, BC. Temple services to follow at Nanaksar Gurdwara, 18691 Westminster Highway, Richmond, BC.

Maia and Emmy's great-grandfather, Sohan Kirk, father to Surinder, Shinder, Robby, and Denny, passed away peacefully on December 6 at the age of 95.Sohan emigrated from India to Vancouver in 1949 and resided in Richmond from 1968 onward. He worked full time in the lumber industry while maintaining many part-time jobs, including working for Milo Savkovic of Cherry Lane Farms, Joe Sitter of JS Nature Farms, and Ralph Fisher of Crestwood Farms.In his retirement, wanting to stay busy, he made hanging baskets at Wong's Nursery and Lawrence Greenhouses. Not quite busy enough, he also started his own residential construction cleanup business. Sohan was a member of the Richmond River Club for many years. A well-respected man who worked hard and enjoyed life with his family and friends, he will be missed.Special thanks to the staff at Paramed Home Health and Suncrest Retirement Community Care Centre in South Surrey.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2:00 pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, BC. Temple services to follow at Nanaksar Gurdwara, 18691 Westminster Highway, Richmond, BC. Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close