Maia and Emmy's great-grandfather, Sohan Kirk, father to Surinder, Shinder, Robby, and Denny, passed away peacefully on December 6 at the age of 95.
Sohan emigrated from India to Vancouver in 1949 and resided in Richmond from 1968 onward. He worked full time in the lumber industry while maintaining many part-time jobs, including working for Milo Savkovic of Cherry Lane Farms, Joe Sitter of JS Nature Farms, and Ralph Fisher of Crestwood Farms.
In his retirement, wanting to stay busy, he made hanging baskets at Wong's Nursery and Lawrence Greenhouses. Not quite busy enough, he also started his own residential construction cleanup business. Sohan was a member of the Richmond River Club for many years. A well-respected man who worked hard and enjoyed life with his family and friends, he will be missed.
Special thanks to the staff at Paramed Home Health and Suncrest Retirement Community Care Centre in South Surrey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2:00 pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, BC. Temple services to follow at Nanaksar Gurdwara, 18691 Westminster Highway, Richmond, BC.
Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020