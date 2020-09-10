1/1
Stanley WARMAN
WARMAN, Stanley Stanley Warman born July 30,1923 in Eatonia, Saskatchewan, passed away September 1st, 2020. Devoted husband and father, he is survived by his daughter Debora Sky, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Stan moved to Richmond, BC, after serving in the army from March 1942 - 45, and worked as a millwright for Stolberg Construction until retirement in 1988. He loved curling, golf and cards. Donations to BC Heart & Stroke or Alzheimer Society of BC. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in Richmond News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
