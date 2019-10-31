Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvester "Stogy" STOGRAN. View Sign Service Information HENDREN FUNERAL HOME 66 Queen St. Lakefield , ON K0L 2H0 (705)-652-3355 Obituary

STOGRAN, Sylvester "Stogy" January 30 1934 - October 26, 2019 Sylvester Anthony Stogran (Stogy) was born in Dauphin, Manitoba on January 30th, 1934 to John and Anna Stogran. He was the elder to his brother John Jr. Stogran. Stogy is predeceased by his wife of 60 years Pagie Haroletta Doane (1930-2013). They were married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on May 18th, 1953. He is survived by his four boys, Wade Stogran (Kathy), Pat Stogran (Trish), Sheldon Stogran and KC Stogran (Debbie). Stogy will be sadly missed by his grandchildren: Syrus Stogran (Marina), Matthew Stogran, Melissa Baker (Daren), Molly Stogran (Dan), Dylan Stogran, Bernadette LeBoeuf (Jean-Benoit) and Derek LeBoeuf (Natalie); and his great grandchildren Kalyn and Sam Stogran and Owen Page Anderson. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Stogy worked many years in the mining industry. He left Manitoba to work in Red Lake (1951) and then in 1952 he moved to work at Cominco as an apprentice for an analytical chemist. He received his BC Assayer Licence shortly thereafter. He also worked with Jardum Mines in Sault St. Marie (1954), and Normetal, Quebec (1956). In 1963 he worked in Matagami, Quebec, followed by Montreal and finally Vancouver to work for Linatex. It is in Vancouver where he worked until his retirement in 1998. Stogy moved to Peterborough in the fall of 2012, residing in Princess Gardens and Fairhaven. He was a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy throughout his career. We wish to thank the staff at Princess Gardens and Fairhaven for their exceptional care and understanding. Private arrangements entrusted to: THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 705-652-3355





