With great sadness, we announce the passing of an amazingly strong woman who was our mother, grandmother (po po), and great-grandmother (a bak). Born in Guangdong, China, she and her young daughter Toy immigrated in 1954 to join her husband Chong Kwong Shang, who predeceased her in 1961. Determined to give her three young children all the opportunities "Gold Mountain" had to offer, the young widow continued her job at BC Packers and started labouring at Lum Poy's farm on evenings and weekends.



In time, she was able to purchase the farmland on Steveston Highway, where her strong work ethic and sharp business skills earned her the respectful nickname "Mama Chong" throughout the local farming community. She was dedicated to her farm and her family and continued to be involved with her greenhouse operations until March 2020.



Tai Hong was predeceased by her son Donald in 1957. She is survived by her children, Toy (Brian), Richard (Donna), and Jack (Kelly); grandchildren, Amber, Adam (Ashley), Kat, Jessica, and Meaghan (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Cole, Evan, Keira, Haylee, Adelyn, and Kayden; and many friends and family – too many to mention, but not forgotten.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family-only service on July 10 at 12:30 pm.



Glenhaven Memorial Chapel will webcast the service. Please, no flowers, instead make a donation to Richmond Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store