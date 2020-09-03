1/1
Terri (Teresa French) KOKOSKA
KOKOSKA, Terri (nee Teresa French) It is with great sadness that the family of Terri Kokoska announces her sudden passing on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Terri is survived by her husband Stan, daughter Jamie, son Brodie and her beloved dachshund Baxter. In her earlier years, Terri loved traveling and spending time at the family's Point Roberts cabin, going on long beach walks, followed by a glass of wine on the deck. She also enjoyed the annual summer camping trips to the Shuswap with family and good friends. More recently, she was happy staying close to home, enjoying her gardens and reading a good book. Her passing is deeply saddening, but we can take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her loving sister, Kathy, and father Walter. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, there will be no service. A small gathering of family and close friends, will be held to celebrate Terri's life. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in Richmond News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
