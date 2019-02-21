Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry SHIYOJI. View Sign

SHIYOJI, Terry With his family by his side, Terry Takumi Shiyoji passed away peacefully in his 66th year on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Elaine, sisters Lorraine (Martin), Sharon (Michael) and Gail (Christopher), nephews Ryan (Arlene), Cory, Shane, Kyle and Jordan, great-nephews Marcus and Derek, as well as many close cousins here in Vancouver and Toronto. He was predeceased by his parents Noboru and Masako Shiyoji, brothers Dennis and Ken. Terry lived his entire life in Steveston, remaining close to his childhood years at Garry Point. He had a large circle of friends and maintained a lifelong bond with many of those from his early school and working days. He enjoyed spending time at the ANAF, where he volunteered his time and developed a strong and loyal friendship with many of its members. Terry loved all sports, fishing, playing pool, travelling, coin collecting and playing Lobstermania at the casinos. He was proud of his nephews and loved watching them in their sports activities. "Bear," as his close friends called him, had a huge smile and maintained his bright, cheerful nature right to the end. Elaine and his family would like to thank all his visitors and all the staff at the Richmond Hospital Cancer Clinic and Palliative Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, or Koden, donations to the BC Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice in Terry's name would be appreciated. A celebration of life to be held at the Steveston ANAF at a later date.





