Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresia ALEXANDER. View Sign

ALEXANDER, Theresia April 17, 1926 - March 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an amazing mother, Theresia on Friday, March 15th, 2019 in Richmond, B.C. Theresia was born in Sarengrad, Srijem, Croatia and immigrated to Richmond in May 1961. Worked for CARA for 9 years before retiring in 1970. Predeceased by her husband, George on April 8th, 2009, parents and sister in Croatia and sister in Richmond, B.C. Survived by children Emil (friend Jane), Edith (Vinko), grandson Ante (Nikki), great grandchildren Kasimir, Josip, granddaughter Martina (Adrian), nephew George Peradenic (Maria), their children Tony (Krista, children Ava, Mateo, Mason), Lisa (children Nathan, Michael), Amy (Rui Miguel, children Max and Adriana), Elena (Vivek, daughter Mischa), nephew Milko (Lijerka) and family in Zagreb, Croatia, Marija and family in Stuttgart, Germany, cousin Rezica and family in Vukovar, Croatia, Marija and Silvija, Adela (Aldo) and family in Australia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Croatian Catholic Church, 3105 E. 1st Ave., Vancouver. Entombment to be held at Ocean View Burial Park. Memorials in Theresia Alexander's name can be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Croatian Catholic Church building fund or charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be offered to the family at







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an amazing mother, Theresia on Friday, March 15th, 2019 in Richmond, B.C. Theresia was born in Sarengrad, Srijem, Croatia and immigrated to Richmond in May 1961. Worked for CARA for 9 years before retiring in 1970. Predeceased by her husband, George on April 8th, 2009, parents and sister in Croatia and sister in Richmond, B.C. Survived by children Emil (friend Jane), Edith (Vinko), grandson Ante (Nikki), great grandchildren Kasimir, Josip, granddaughter Martina (Adrian), nephew George Peradenic (Maria), their children Tony (Krista, children Ava, Mateo, Mason), Lisa (children Nathan, Michael), Amy (Rui Miguel, children Max and Adriana), Elena (Vivek, daughter Mischa), nephew Milko (Lijerka) and family in Zagreb, Croatia, Marija and family in Stuttgart, Germany, cousin Rezica and family in Vukovar, Croatia, Marija and Silvija, Adela (Aldo) and family in Australia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Croatian Catholic Church, 3105 E. 1st Ave., Vancouver. Entombment to be held at Ocean View Burial Park. Memorials in Theresia Alexander's name can be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Croatian Catholic Church building fund or charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be offered to the family at www.bellburnaby.com Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Richmond News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close