It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Toshio Murao. He is pre-deceased in 2019 by his wife of 72 years, Kimiyo; his parents Mon and Katsujiro; daughter Toshimi and daughter-in-law Anne.



He is dad to Kay (Kelvin); Ray; Louise (Peter); Ken (Janet); Joyce (Randall); and Dick (Debbie) and is fondly remembered as grandpa by 13 grandchildren and "jiichan" by 9 great grandchildren.



Born in Steveston in 1920, Toshio or "Tos-san" as he is fondly called, passed away peacefully 100 years later on July 5, 2020. Tos-san is remembered as a strong supporter of his family, friends and community. He was an active member of several clubs and organizations and participated in several initiatives including the Steveston Japanese Canadian Cultural Center, Nikkei Fisherman's Project, and the Steveston Nikkei Memorial.



He received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for community service and in 2014 the Consul General of Japan Certificate of Recognition for his work in support of the Steveston Nikkei community. In 2020 he received the title of "Soden So Shihan", the highest rank below a founder/master of Kokufu style shigin.



Tos-san lived life to the fullest and is remembered for his big smile and the friendships he cultivated. He will be dearly missed but we know he is reunited with his wife and coffee buddies.



The family extends their appreciation to the VCH Palliative Care team for their compassionate care during this difficult time.



A private family service was held on July 12, 2020. Flowers and koden are gratefully declined but donations can be made in his memory to the Steveston Buddhist Temple or the charity of your choice.



