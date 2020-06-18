It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trudy Kostovich, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Trudy will be fondly remembered for her love of family, which also included the four-legged members. She was always happiest when there was a dog in the mix. Trudy is survived by her dear husband of 62 years, Orest; her devoted son, Max (Heather); her beloved grandsons, Tim (Noona), and Zach; and her sisters, June and Gerry. Trudy was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Marcia; her mother, Gladys; and her little best friend, Misty. No service by request. Those who desire may make donations in memory of Trudy to their favourite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store