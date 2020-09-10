1/1
Vincent MURRAY
01/03/1933 - 09/01/2020
MURRAY, Vincent January 3rd, 1933 - September 1st, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of Vincent Murray, on Tuesday September 1st in the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice House, Richmond, B.C. Born in Saggart, County Dublin, Ireland in 1933 to William and Rose Murray. Youngest of 8 children; Linda, Liam, Sean, Bynie, Angie, Dessie, Joan and Vin. He is survived by his wife Marlene, son Mark (Linda) and daughters Angie, Elaine and Alison (Jerome). Also, by grandchildren Bart, Matthew (Breezy), Mikayla, Liam and Ashlin. He left Ireland when he was 18 to join the Royal Air Force. He spent 15 years in the forces mostly in England. In 1953 he met his sweetheart Marlene; they were married in 1959 and were together for over 61 years. His travels took him to Cyprus and Egypt, he also spent time in France, Africa and Europe as part of his service. He finished his military career, training aircraft apprentices in RAF Halton, England. After the air force he worked for various civilian airlines as an Aircraft Engineer, always taking additional courses and studying, he believed in continuously improving himself. He worked hard and never sat still. His travels also took him to Malaysia and finally to British Columbia in Canada, where he lived the rest of his days specifically in the Village of Steveston in Richmond. His career continued in Canada teaching at the BCIT campus near the Vancouver airport; just imagine all the lives he touched and influenced in all the years teaching. Dad had a passion for Soccer, Gaelic (Irish) football, specifically St. Mary's of Saggart and Golf; he played all those sports and continued to be an avid fan his whole life. The Murrays are a close family and spent lots of time together; he also kept close contact with his brothers, sisters and their families across the Atlantic. Dad always remembered his roots and we enjoyed hearing his stories about his adventures catching rabbits in the Slade Valley, Saggart, County Dublin. He leaves behind a great legacy, he influenced countless, he was loved by many, a full life well lived, and he will be sorely missed. I am sure he is enjoying the reunion with his many brothers and sisters. In Lieu of gifts or flowers donations can be made to the Richmond Rotary Hospice at: https://sarotaryhospice.ca/index.htm https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/richmond/obituaries/vincent-michael-murray/54930 Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in Richmond News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Funeral Home - RICHMOND
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC V6X 1K1
(604) 273-3748
