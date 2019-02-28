Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Roy Karsgaard. View Sign

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our father, Warren, after a long battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of February 14, 2019 at the age of 71. Survived by his three children, Ryan (Chantal), Brad and Kim; 2 grandchildren, Addison and William; his brothers, Wendel, Wes (Sheree) and Willis; and his niece, Angela. He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Betty, his brother Wayne and sister-in-law Arlene. Warren was a stalwart of the Richmond baseball community as a player, coach and executive. He was involved in Richmond Minor Baseball for over 30 years and was a founder of the Lower Mainland Baseball Association. Warren will be missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the South Arm Community Hall (9020 Williams Road, Richmond BC). In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Warren’s name to the BC Cancer Agency or the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice. Published in The Richmond News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

